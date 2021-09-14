PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan keep fitness game on point as they get snapped post pilates class

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are two actresses that paps love to capture in their lenses. These divas often make sure to hit the gym be it a Monday or a Sunday. Hence they are mostly spotted stepping out of their pilates classes. Well, today yet again Janhvi and Sara were spotted heading out of their pilates class and on the one hand where Sara is seen in neon gym wear, Janhvi on the other hand looked stunning in her stylish outfit.

Janhvi could be seen wearing a rather glam outfit. She opted for a flared denim and paired it with a golden one-shouldered fitted crop top. She left her hair open and it looked straighter than ever. Janhvi carried a blue sling bag and covered her face with a black mask. She completed her look with black and white sneakers. Well, Janhvi even waved at the paps before she sat in her car. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan looked chirpy as ever. She was seen wearing neon pink coloured gym shorts and she paired them with a white t-back top. She carried a silver shining tote bag and wore a white mask. Even Sara waved at the paps before sitting in the car.

Take a look:

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re. The film stars and Dhanush along with Sara. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The release date is yet to be announced.

On the other hand, Janhvi will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry. It is directed by Siddharth Sengupta and backed by Aanand L Rai. She also has a Hindi remake of Helen and Dostana 2 in the pipeline.

