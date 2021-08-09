PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in peach off shoulder jumpsuit as she gets snapped in Mumbai

Time and again, many Bollywood celebs get spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Talking about the same, actor Janhvi Kapoor was the recent one who caught the attention of paparazzi at the JW Marriot in Juhu. The Roohi star, who is known for her elegance and poise, once again stunned the fashion police in a gorgeous peach jumpsuit. Featuring off-sleeves, the body hugging ensemble flaunted the diva’s gorgeous physique leaving fans in awe.

The peachy attire was paired with statement earrings and a pearl ring. Dramatic eyeliner and nude lips completed the makeup of the actor. Janhvi opted for a wavy hair-do to round-off her chic look. The actor might have been in a hurry, but she did not forget to share a contagious smile as the cameras captured her. The Dhadak star also waved at the paps while bidding adieu to them.

Take a look:

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor made her fans burst out in laughter by sharing a new video edition of her Aksa gang. The clip appeared to be recorded in the actor’s luxurious hotel suite. In the video, fans can see Janhvi along with her crew, dancing hilariously on Sukhwinder Singh and Alka Yagnik crooned Qayamat track. While sharing the funny video, the Ghost stories actor said, “Aksa gang hain salamat- pesh karte hain humara final video. I promise u it’s qayamat”.

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor last featured in the horror comedy flick, Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Currently, she has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. Apart from this, she also has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry in the pipeline.

ALSO READ| Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Aksa gang’ is back with final video and the actor promises ‘it’s qayamat’: WATCH