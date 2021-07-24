PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor dolls up in an icy blue ruffle dress; Impresses Alia Bhatt & Khushi Kapoor

Actress Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in her new photographs which she shared with her fans on the photo-sharing application. She donned a beautiful icy blue dress with ruffled details. Janhvi tied her hair in a messy bun. The Dhadak actress looked smoking hot as she posed in different angles for the camera. She captioned the post with simply a blue butterfly emoji. In no time her post garnered thousands of likes and comments. Her fans surely went gaga over her new pictures. Janhvi also left her friends and mighty impressed. While Alia wrote, “Uff Uff”, Khushi said, “Amazing”.

Janhvi has been quite active on social media and her chic looks have been taking over the internet. Her social media account often gives fans a glimpse of her fun side too. Janhvi is usually seen posting fun videos with her sister Khushi Kapoor. Earlier today, she shared a boomerang video on her Instagram story and dubbed herself to be 'cute but psycho' in it. The actress seemed to be in a fun mood as she kept pulling her legs up and down while lying down on the couch. “cute but psycho,” wrote Janhvi as she posted the clip.



Janhvi made her debut in the 2018 release ‘Dhadak’ opposite Ishaan Khatter. She has also worked in films including ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, ‘Roohi’ and more. She will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry. The film is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 in the pipeline. Reportedly, she is also doing a Hindi remake of the South film, Helen.

