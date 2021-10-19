PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor dresses up in a chic avatar as she gets papped with dad Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the busiest actresses currently working in the Hindi film industry. Janhvi was last seen up on the silver screen in the horror-comedy ‘Roohi’ alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Janhvi has several films lined up including Dharma Productions’ ‘Dostana 2’, ‘Good Luck Jerry’ produced by Aanand L. Rai, and ‘Mili’, which is being produced by her father Boney Kapoor. On Tuesday evening, Janhvi Kapoor got clicked by the members of the paparazzi as she donned a casual chic avatar along with father Boney Kapoor, who was seen in white.

According to a previous report in Midday, Janhvi’s ‘Mili’ is a remake of the Malayalam film ‘Helen’, which is a survival thriller. The report claimed that Janhvi started shooting for the film in August. A source told the daily, "The protagonist works at a restaurant in the mall. Since malls are presently closed in Mumbai, they will can the scenes in the north Indian city." Further, the source told the daily that Boney is keeping a close watch on Janhvi's shoot. It was also revealed that the producer had brought on board Ranjith Ambady, who won a National Award for his make-up in the original film. Reportedly, he will work on Janhvi's character's look when she suffers from hypothermia in a freezer.

The source further spoke about Janhvi’s film and told the daily, “The project was to go on floors in June, but got delayed due to the lockdown. Boney is constantly in touch with Mathukutty."

