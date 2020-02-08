PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts a shiny duffle bag post her weekend gym sesh; Here’s how much it would cost you

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped post her weekend workout session. However, the Dostana 2 star’s shiny bag caught our attention. Check it out.

Among the most popular stars in Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor’s name shines right at the top. The gorgeous star of Dhadak is a style icon for many and her gym attire often makes headlines. Janhvi is one of those young stars who has redefined gym style and broken stereotypes by often repeating clothes when she steps out for daily workout session. Often Janhvi is spotted carrying a shiny duffle bag with her to the gym. While Janhvi’s style grabs the attention, her bag too has become the talk of the town.

On Saturday, Janhvi was spotted carrying the shiny duffle bag post her weekend workout session. In the photos, the Dostana 2 star is seen sporting a casual look in a white tee with unicorn and rainbow on it along with beige coloured shorts. Janhvi is seen smiling as she walks out after sweating it out at the gym. To round off her chic and casual look, Kapoor flaunted her aqua duffle bag with style and confidence. As usual, Janhvi painted a pretty picture as she stepped into the weekend with a smile.

However, fans have often spotted the diva carrying the same shiny duffle bag and today we reveal how much it would cost you to get your hands on it. Janhvi’s cool and trendy bag can become yours in just Rs 3,999 as shared on the website of the UK based brand.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl. In the film, Janhvi will be seen playing the role of an Air Force pilot who will fly into combat zone during the Kargil War. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and is slated to be released on March 13, 2020. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya, and Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

