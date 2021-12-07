PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor gets snapped after an intense workout session in the city.

Janhvi Kapoor recently made headlines while she was in New Delhi with Sara Ali Khan who was promoting Atrangi Re. Janhvi has now returned to the city and the actress was snapped out and about in the city. When Janhvi is not shooting for a film, the actress makes sure to step out for her usual workout sessions. From pilates to gym workouts, Janhvi makes sure to stay on top of her fitness game.

On Tuesday, Janhvi did just that as she stepped out for an intense workout session. The paparazzi snapped Janhvi stepping out of her gym. The actress was seen in her workout gear which included a white tank top and grey tights. As usual, Janhvi made sure to carry her own water bottle and not use a plastic one.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's photos below:

On the work front, Janhvi has a couple of projects lined up. The actress will be seen in Aanand L Rai's fim. Her big ticket project Dostana 2 has been put on hold for now as Dharma Productions is yet to announce Kartik Aaryan's replacement.

