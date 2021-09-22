PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor keeps it basic chic in striped navy pants and white tee as she gets snapped post gym

When not shooting, Janhvi Kapoor is often snapped in the city as she never fails to miss her workout sessions. On Wednesday, she was snapped post her pilates session by the paparazzi. They spotted Janhvi heading towards her car and the actress as usual waved out to the paps. However, unliker her regular athleisure or gym wear, Janhvi was snapped in a basic chic look.

In the photos, Janhvi can be seen exiting the building with the workout glow visible on her face. The actress can be seen wearing striped navy pants and a plan white tee. The striped navy pants were definitely unmissable as Janhvi made way to her car.

A few days ago, Janhvi had shared a glimpse of her training session. The photos from the pilates session will inspire you to get into fitness and are truly motivating.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's photos below:

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry. The film has been directed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Helen remake that is backed by Boney Kapoor. She also will be a part of Dostana 2 that is directed by Collin D'Cunha.

