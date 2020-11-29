PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor keeps it casual in crop top & joggers as she steps out in the city with dad Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has been recently spotted by paparazzi as she stepped out in the city along with her dad, filmmaker Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor, who has made her Bollywood debut with 2018 film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood. She is an avid social media user; she keeps sharing her stunning pictures on her Instagram handle. She is known for her sartorial choices too. Janhvi gives us some major fashion goals every time she steps out in the city. Today, she was spotted by paparazzi as she stepped out in the city along with her dad and producer Boney Kapoor.

In the pictures, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress can be seen wearing military green coloured cargo joggers paired with a white sleeveless crop top. It seems like Janhvi loves to wear comfortable clothes. While on the other hand, Janhvi’s dad can be seen in an all black outfit. The young diva can be also seen wearing a face mask which is mandatory for everyone nowadays for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Check out the latest pictures of Janhvi Kapoor here:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen portraying the lead in Dostana 2, which also features Kartik Aaryan and newbie Lakshya. She will be also seen in a horror-comedy RoohiAfzana with Rajkummar Rao. She is also gearing up for 's ambitious period drama Takht, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

Reportedly, Janhvi Kapoor will also star in the Hindi remake of Malayalam film Helen.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

