PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor keeps it sporty in joggers and tank top as she gets snapped in the city.

Be it Mumbai, New York or south India, Janhvi Kapoor knows how to style every outfit and ace it while she's at it. From basic looks to full glam looks to even ethnic outfits, the Roohi actress leaves no stone unturned when it comes to her fashionable looks. On Monday, Janhvi was snapped in the city as she stepped out for a clinic visit.

For the visit, Janhvi opted for a pair of olive green joggers and paired that with a white tank top. The actress went makeup free and even let her hair be messy. She completed her look with a pair of black sneakers. As always, Janhvi waved out to the paparazzi and rushed in for her appointment.

Recently, Janhvi took social media by storm with her photos from sister Khushi Kapoor's 21st birthday bash. The pictures were a treat for Janhvi's fans. "HBD my laddoo baby," read Janhvi's wish for younger sister Khushi.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's photos below:

