PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi, Shanaya and Boney Kapoor are spotted at airport as they head out of the city

Today, the Kapoor sisters were spotted along with Shanaya and Boney Kapoor at the Mumbai airport as they headed out of the city.

Janhvi Kapoor has been keeping a low profile since her last film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, although she is an avid social media user. The actress often shares stunning pictures of her along with . Today, the Kapoor sisters were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they headed out of the city. They were joined by their dad Boney Kapoor. Janhvi and Khushi’s cousin sister Shanaya Kapoor, who celebrated her 21st birthday yesterday, was also spotted along with them.

The Dhadak actress donned comfy black track pants, white crop top and a black jacket. While Khushi sported a yellow track pant paired with a matching jacket. Shanaya, on the other hand, wore a light blue coloured track pant, black crop top and a printed jacket. The trio also wore face masks, while Khushi wore a face shield too. They looked uber cool in the sporty outfits.

Take a look at Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor’s latest pictures here:

Earlier, while talking about nepotism after Sushant Rajput’s case, Janhvi told a renowned magazine, “I can’t let it bog me down because I know there are people out there who would kill for this opportunity. I understand their feeling of being cheated a little bit. And it won’t go away until I prove myself worthy.”

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The actress was supposed to begin work for ’s Takht, but it got postponed due to the pandemic. However, she has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao in her kitty.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor remembers mommy Sridevi; Shares a beautiful pic of the late actress with Boney Kapoor

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×