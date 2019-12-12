Janhvi Kapoor looks surreal in a red outfit and we can't stop staring; View Pics

Janhvi Kapoor has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks surreal. Check out the pictures of the Dostana 2 actress.

Janhvi Kapoor is currently one of the most popular and talked about actresses of the Bollywood film industry. The stunning beauty made her debut with the movie Dhadak last year in which she was highly praised for her stellar performance. Moreover, Janhvi’s on – screen chemistry with her co – actor Ishaan Khatter was also praised by everyone including the film critics. Well, that was just the beginning and now the talented actress has a whole lot of interesting projects lined up.

Janhvi also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and frequently keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. Recently, the Dostana 2 actress has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks surreal and we just cannot take our eyes off her. Janhvi is seen wearing a red – coloured front button dress embellished with a belt. She teams it up with a pair of matching stilettos which further enhance her entire look.

Check out the pictures of Janhvi Kapoor below:

(ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor gets called out for copying a designer's outfit at an event; DEETS inside)

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the horror comedy Roohi Afza. She will portray the role of an Indian air force pilot in the biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi is also a part of the multi – starrer Takht co – starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and in the lead roles. The actress will team up with Kartik Aaryan for Dostana 2 helmed by .

Credits :Instagram

Read More