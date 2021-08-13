PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor looks uber cool in athleisure as she gets clicked after her workout session

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most beautiful actresses in the entertainment industry. She always makes everyone's head turn from her impeccable fashion sense. The actress has created a special place in the hearts of the fans from her acting. She has created a niche for herself from acting. In March her film Roohi was released and it received a mixed response from the fans. The film also starred Raj Kummar Rao in the lead role. Today, she was spotted while coming out of the gym.

She has opted for cool athleisure. The actress was wearing dark colour shorts and paired them with a white crop top. She left her hair open and wore the mask. The actress even posed for the shutterbugs and did not remove the mask. To note, earlier in the day she had shared a throwback picture with her mother and late actress as today is her birth anniversary. The actress even penned down a long note for her mother.

The actress wrote, “Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you.” also shared a throwback picture on her Instagram stories and said, “I miss you everyday.”

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, reportedly Janhvi Kapoor has started shooting for her next project titled Mili. The film is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film – Helen. It will reportedly be directed by Mathukutty Xavier, who directed the original film as well. Helen featured actress Anna Ben and she was appreciated for her performance.

