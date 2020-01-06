PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor looks like a vision in white when spotted after her workout session in the city

Janhvi has been recently snapped by the paparazzi again as she exited her gym after another workout session. The actress looked fresh like a daisy after her pilates session.

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak in the year 2018 opposite Ishaan Khatter. The actress' was applauded for her performance in the film. Janhvi is quite active on social media and has a great fan following. With just one movie old, the actress has garnered a lot of fame in the industry. Janhvi is also known for her fitness. The actress is everyday spotted after her workout. She never misses it and has set a great fashion trend with her gym looks.

Janhvi has been recently snapped by the paparazzi again as she exited her gym after another workout session. Janhvi looked like a vision in white for her fans. The actress was spotted donning a white strapped long dress with a deep v-neck. The Dhadak actress had kept her hair open which looked wet. Janhvi looked fresh as a daisy after her pilates session. The actress was holding a small sling purse in her hand. She flashed her cute smile to the paps before entering her car.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the horror-comedy Roohi Afza which has been renamed as Roohi Afzana. She will also be seen playing the role of an Indian air force pilot in the biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi is also a part of the multi-starrer Takht co-starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and in the lead roles. The actress will team up with Kartik Aaryan and debutant Lakshya for Dostana 2 which is produced by .

