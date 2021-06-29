PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor makes an appealing appearance in pink as she steps out for a workout session in the city

Janhvi Kapoor spotted outside her gym as she seemed pumped for a workout session.

The fitness enthusiast of Bollywood Janhvi Kapoor makes sure not to miss her workout sessions ever. On Tuesday, the actress was spotted outside her gym in Mumbai suburbs looking determined for some pilates session. The actress was snapped in a pink t-shirt and pink jogger shorts with black sneakers. Janhvi has made it a point to leave her hair open for the photographs. Janhvi made heads turn around her as she got out of the car and headed to the gym. The ‘Roohi’ actress turned around for the paparazzi and made sure not to remove the face mask at such times.

In Mumbai, the lockdown curbs have been lifted and gyms are allowed to open with a certain occupancy limit. Janhvi Kapoor definitely missed her workout and pilates session during the lockdown because the actress has not skipped a day ever since the gyms reopened. Recently, Janhvi was spotted in an orange crop top and white jogger shorts with black sneakers. This was after her gym session as she made her way to the car. The actress is pretty active on Instagram and often shares the videos of her pilates session.

Take a look at the pictures-

Janhvi was most recently seen in 'Roohi' alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film was well-received by the crowd, and Janhvi's eerie performance was particularly well received. She will now be seen in Jerry's 'Good Luck'. The movie is a Hindi remake of a well-known South Indian film. Siddharth Sengupta directs the film, which is produced by Aanand L Rai. Apart from that, Janhvi is also going to be seen in 'Dostana 2'.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×