PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor makes heads turn in a white outfit as she returns to Mumbai post fun filled beach vacay

Janhvi Kapoor, who was holidaying in the Maldives, is back to the bay. The Dhadak star was papped at Mumbai airport with her trainer Namrata Purohit. Check out her photos.

Janhvi Kapoor has been shelling out major travel goals lately. The stunning actress had jetted off to the Maldives with her trainer Namrata Purohit & has been sharing a glimpse of it on social media. From sharing her candid clicks to dropping videos with picturesque views, the actress has been the center of attraction on social media. Just a few days ago, she had shared a video of dancing to Cardi B's hit song, Up with her trainer. Needless to say, her posts speak volumes about the fun she had on her holiday.

Today, Janhvi has returned to the city. She was spotted by the paparazzi at the airport. In the photos, the Roohi star can be seen wearing a white coloured comfy jumpsuit. She can be seen making her way outside the airport with her trainer Namrata. Janhvi is also seen carrying a stylish bag in the photos. In one of the clicks, the stunner can be seen getting inside her swanky car. She also wore a mask and face shield as a safety protocol amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Janhvi looked elegant in an all-white garb.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s pictures:

On the work front, the Gunjan Saxena actress had wrapped up the shoot of her forthcoming movie Good Luck Jerry, which has been directed by Sidharth Sengupta. Last month, Janhvi announced wrapping the same in an Instagram post. She had written, “I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learned, and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it, I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I’ll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything.”

