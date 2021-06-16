  1. Home
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor makes the most out of a sunset while she enjoys on a beach, shares sizzling pictures

Janhvi Kapoor shared her pictures on Instagram, while she had an amazing time at a beach. Read on to know more.
June 16, 2021
Janhvi Kapoor
‘Dhadak’ actress Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids in the industry and also a skilled actress. Janhvi is pretty active on Instagram and frequently shares pictures and videos of herself. Recently, Janhvi shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram in which she can be seen styling a bikini. In the pictures, Janhvi can be seen posing in the water whipping her hair back. She is seen donning a mismatched bikini. Another picture shows Janhvi running towards the water while holding hands with a friend. 

One of the pictures shows Janhvi sitting on a massive rock looking at the ocean and the sunset. In the pictures, the most eye-catching part is the sunset, describing which Janhvi wrote, “Maybe half the beauty of every blurred sunset is that it is fleeting”. Janhvi’s fans are loving the snaps, whereas Maheep Kapoor, commented heart-eye emojis and fire. On the other hand, fashion designer, Manish Malhotra commented, “Woooo'' with a heart-eye emoji. While the fans have filled the comments section with heart. Recently, Janhvi shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen styling a long white dress under the sun. Janhvi looks drop-dead gorgeous in the snaps. 

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram post:

Janhvi made her debut with Ishaan Khattar in ‘Dhadak’ a Hindi remake of Marathi film. Janhvi was recently seen in a horror-comedy ‘Roohi’ opposite Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma. Janhvi also played the role of Gunjan Saxena in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi will be seen next in ‘Dostana 2’, ‘Takht’ and ‘Good Luck Jerry’. 

Credits :Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

