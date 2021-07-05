PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor & Malaika Arora get clicked in stylish athleisure after workout session

Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora are fitness lovers and never misses their workout session. They are often clicked outside the gym.

The Maharashtra government has eased down restrictions which means gyms are now opened. Many celebrities are now being spotted at the gym. Janhvi Kapoor, , , Sara Ali Khan, and others are regularly being clicked outside the gym. Amid the lockdown, celebrities were also staying inside and working out. Some of the celebrities are fitness freaks and never miss their workout session. The Roohi actress is among them. She loves to exercise and always inspires her fans also.

Today she was spotted after a pilates session. She has opted for neon green colour shorts paired with a white crop top. Amid the humidity, the actress kept her hair tied in a bun style and also wore a pink colour mask. She completed her look with black shoes. The actress simply walked towards her car and did not wave at the shutterbugs. Malaika Arora was also spotted outside the gym. She was seen wearing white colour shorts and a black sports bra. She opted for a white flip flop.

The actress also kept her hair in a bun style. She stopped and pose for the camera persons but did not remove her mask.

Take a look at the pictures here:

To note, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi, a horror-comedy. The film did well at the box office and was released just a week before the Maharashtra government announced Janta Curfew. The film was also released on the OTT platform later. Malaika has been missing from the screen for a long time. She is not seen in any films.

