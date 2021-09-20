PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor opts for black athleisure as she gets clicked post gym session

Actress Janhvi Kapoor loves her workout session and never misses it. She is often clicked outside the gym. Even on her vacation, the actress makes it a point to exercise and keep herself fit. The Roohi actress has been very active on social media these days and has been sharing a lot of updates of her life. Yesterday, she took to her handle and shared some happy pictures with her friends and sister . She was looking happy and beautiful.

Today, the actress was snapped exiting after a gym session. In the photos, Janhvi is seen clad in a black crop top with black jogger shorts. She is seen leaving her hair open and keeping up with the COVID 19 protocols. Without stopping for the paparazzi, the actress quickly exited and headed towards her car. She briefly paused while opening the door and looked at the paps with a smile. She completed the look by wearing a flip flop.

She had recently shared her workout pictures on Instagram too. She wore a pair of purple shorts and a matching crop top. Her hair is neatly tied up in a ponytail. Janhvi's trainer wrote, "And she’s properly back at it my pilates girl @janhvikapoor."

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry, Dostana 2. Her last film was a horror-comedy Roohi which was released in March. It stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

