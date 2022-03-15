PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor opts for a breezy all white airport look as she gets snapped leaving the city.

Janhvi Kapoor is a busy bee. From shooting for her films to doing commercial advertisements, Janhvi is often hopping from one destination to another. The actress, who visited Tirupati this month on her birthday, was snapped once more at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday afternoon. Janhvi opted for an all white classic airport look.

The Dhadak actress was all smiles as she arrived at the airport and the paparazzi spotted her. Alia stepped put of her car with a tiny printed purse and sans a mask. She was snapped wearing a stylish white Gucci cat printed T-shirt which she paired with a pair of white pants.

Janhvi obliged the paparazzi with a few photos before heading inside to catch her flight. Check out Janhvi Kapoor's airport photos below:

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in movies like Goodluck Jerry and Mili. The latter is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She will also work alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr & Mrs Mahi. This will be the second time both will work together after Roohi.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor looks fit & fab in lavender athleisure as she shares a glimpse of her doing pilates