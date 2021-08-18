PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor REVEALS her numero ‘uno’ person with stunning clicks in blue hues

On Tuesday, August 17, actor Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a slew of stunning pictures alongside her numero uno person. This special person happens to be her best friend Tanisha Santoshi as the Roohi star hailed her as ‘hashtag 1 since day 1’. The photos appear to be clicked before Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding celebrations as Janhvi was spotted donning the same blue ensemble for the event.

Janhvi Kapoor stopped by to attend her sister's big day in a more casual and unusual look by pairing white trousers with a strapless sequin blue crop top. Stacked-up silver and blue necklaces and elegant earrings topped off this chic look that she styled with her hair tied up in a messy ponytail. In the photos, Janhvi shares an infectious smile alongside Tanisha who can also be seen stunning in similar blue hues. She paired a blue crop crop with a matching flowy skirt featuring a thigh-high slit.

Check out the pictures below:

As soon as the photos were shared on Instagram, fans went on to heap umpteen praises for her. While some called it a dreamy photo, another hailed both the best friends as ‘cutiees’. Netizens also went on to drop a barrage of heart emoticons on the post to compliment the actor.

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor last featured in the horror comedy flick, Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Currently, she has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. Apart from this, she also has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry in the pipeline.

