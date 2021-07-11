PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor slays in beige bodycon dress; Yay or Nay?

Janhvi Kapoor is often seen outside the gym as she is a fitness freak. She loves her pilates classes the most.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Her pictures take no time in going viral. She has been winning hearts from her performances. After the Maharashtra government has eased down lockdown restrictions, the celebrities are now being spotted in different locations. They are seen coming out of their house for lunch dates, salon sessions, and gym. The actress is often seen with her sister in the gym. Both are fitness freaks and never miss their workout sessions.

However, today she was seen in a beige bodycon dress and it will not be wrong to say that she looked breathtaking in the outfit. She paired the dress with strap heels and opted for fresh makeup. Her flawless skin was visible. The actress kept her hair open and styled it in soft waves. She even waved at the shutterbugs and also posed for them. During the session, a fan also approached her for a selfie and the actress fulfilled his wish.

Jahnvi was last seen in the horror-comedy film Roohi which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film was released in March.

She will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2. The actress has completed the shooting of the film. The other details are kept under wraps. Meanwhile, her film Dostana had grabbed eyeballs after Kartik Aaryan left the film. The reasons were not revealed by either side.

