PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor slays in a breezy white kurta but looks like she has contracted a cold

Janhvi Kapoor’s preference for playful outfits that blends comfort with style has always left the fashion police stunned. The young star’s daily wardrobe is filled with neutrals, quirky and chic attires. However, on Saturday, the Roohi star opted for a breezy style statement in a gorgeous ethnic cotton kurta set. Her floral traditional look was paired with a matching face mask that only ended up accentuating her simple yet elegant look.

No makeup, sleek hair left open and chunky statement earrings rounded off Janhvi Kapoor’s latest style statement. But what left us concerned was the young starlet’s health. After the diva entered her luxurious car, Janhvi was spotted sneezing. Looks like the star-kid contracted a cold during her latest outing. However, it isn’t confirmed yet. The Roohi star appeared to be in haste as she walked out of the airport.

Take a look at the photos below:

This comes just a day after, Janhvi flaunted her bronzed look with the picturesque background of the same golden desert. The star was seen donning a body-hugging beige dress that perfectly flaunted her beautiful curves. Wavy hair left open, perfectly lined eyeliner, glossy lips and blushed cheeks rounded off her entire look. Previously, she also announced the completion of her movie, Milli via social media.

Talking about her collaboration with dad Boney Kapoor, Janhvi said, “It’s a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up.” Apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. Janhvi also has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry in the pipeline.

