PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor suffers injury in left arm, spotted outside a clinic in the city

Mumbai, the entertainment capital of the country is home to several A-listers from the Bollywood film fraternity. Time and again, many of them get spotted in the dream city, be it attending their Pilates classes or casually strolling with their pets on the streets. Actor Janhvi Kapoor was the recent one who caught the attention of the shutterbugs late on Saturday evening. However, what left us concerned was her arm injury. Although it appears to be minor on the outside, the extent of it remains unknown.

While making her appearance, Janhvi Kapoor kept it casual in a black t-shirt that was paired with blue denim shorts. The Roohi star opted for a no-makeup look; however, her comfy sneakers and statement purse accentuated the chicness of her look. Meanwhile, the star also kept her sleek hair open to complete her look. Following the COVID-19 protocols, Janhvi Kapoor also used a black mask to cover her face amid the ongoing pandemic.

Take a look at the photos below:

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor last featured in the horror-comedy flick, Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Currently, she has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. Apart from this, she also has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry in the pipeline. The star also recently completed the shooting of Milli.

