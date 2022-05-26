PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's casual look is steal-worthy; Ananya Panday unrolls the yoga mat

Jahnvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood and watching her is always a delight. She marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak in 2018 with Ishaan Khatter and has not looked back ever since. Jahnvi was recently spotted at Bandra. And as always, the actress made heads turn with her casual avatar. She was seen wearing a white top, paired with blue denim shorts and bohemian sandals with a white tote bag.

On the other hand, when Ananya Panday steps out of the house, paparazzi never miss a chance to click her photos. She was spotted after her Yoga session. The actress was wearing a maroon sports bra paired with black yoga pants along with a tote bag. Pinkvilla has compiled exclusive pictures for you.

See Jahnvi and Ananya’s exclusive pictures here:

Ananya Panday steps out:

On the work front, Janhvi has many interesting films in her pipeline. The 25-year-old actress will be next seen in ‘Good Luck Jerry’, which is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila. Next, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi, for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’. She will then star in ‘Mili’ opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’. She is currently filming for Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

On the other hand, Ananya was last seen in Gehraiyaan . She will be next seen in Puri Jagganadh’s much-talked-about pan India movie ‘Liger’ opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is slated to hit the screens on August 25 this year. Besides, she is also working on Arjun Varain Singh’s directorial ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.