PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's lazy Sunday afternoon is full of friends, fun & light by the sea

Janhvi Kapoor does not shy away when it comes to sharing glimpses of her life on social media. Janhvi often takes to Instagram to post beautiful and candid snaps featuring herself, friends and family. Her popular videos with the ‘Aksa Gang’ show that she loves having a goofy and fun time with her loved ones. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, the ‘Dhadak’ actress posted a few stunning pictures on the gram and they tell us that her Sunday afternoon was well spent in the company of friends and the sea.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared four photos from her lazy Sunday afternoon, and they truly are a sight for sore eyes. The golden light cast by a setting sun and the majestic sea in the background make the pictures look like they are straight out from a movie scene. In the first picture, Janhvi and her friend look like they are in the middle of a conversation while they sit on a wall of a building terrace overlooking a gorgeous view of the sparkling water. The second picture is a sweet selfie with some more of her friends. The third and fourth photos are beautiful close-up shots of the actress.

In these pictures, Janhvi is seen clad in the most comfortable clothes – a loose white tee and a pair of shorts. With her hair kept open, Janhvi accessorized the look with a pair of classic silver hoop earrings. She posted the pictures with the caption, ‘Sunday kind of love’.

Take a look:

On the work front, Janhvi last featured in the horror-comedy flick, Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Currently, she has an interesting line-up of upcoming films including Colin D’Cunha’s quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana and Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry.

ALSO READ: A sneak peek into Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor & Manish Malhotra’s Saturday night get together