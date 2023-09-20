PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's silk saree elegance leaves Shikhar Pahariya smitten

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses of the current generation. In a relatively short career span, she has carved a niche for herself with unconventional choices of films. With every role, she has proved that she is here to say. The star kid stepped into the industry with the 2018 release, Dhadak. The film turned out to be a success and there was no looking back for her after that. Apart from acting, Janhvi Kapoor’s social media presence and personal life also at times grab a lot of attention. Recently, the actress posted some really beautiful pictures on Instagram and her rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya’s reaction to it is unmissable.

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya reacts on her latest post

Today, on September 20, Janhvi Kapoor posted a series of her beautiful photographs on Instagram. In the photos, she looked ethereal in a golden embroidered silk saree with a matching golden blouse complementing it with matte makeup. The actress completed her look with free hair and dangle earrings.

The glamorous pictures were sure to receive a great deal of attention from her fans and followers. However, amongst all this, the reaction from Janhvi’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya was all hearts. Reacting to the post, he commented with a red heart and heart-eye emoji. Have a look:

Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Anshula Kapoor too gush over Janhvi’s latest post

In addition to this, several other fans and followers of Janhvi flocked to the comments section to comment. While Arjun Kapoor dropped a witty comment as he wrote, “Poo bani Parvati 2.0”, Athiya Shetty wrote, “Stunning followed by a white heart emoji”.

The Bawaal actress sister, Anshula Kapoor also commented, “Beaut (with heart eye emoji)

It is worth mentioning that the Mili actress has never spoken openly about her relationship; nonetheless, she has been spotted with Shikhar Pahariya in public on various occasions. Last month, in a viral video, the actress and her rumored boyfriend were seen entering the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh. Janhvi was seen entering the temple premises amidst tight security.

Janhvi Kapoor’s workfront

The actress was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s titled Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. The film received a positive response from the audience. In addition to this, she was also seen marking a cameo appearance in Karan Johar’s directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Now, as a part of her upcoming projects, she will be headlining Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. In fact, the diva is all set to make her debut in Down South with Devara co-starring Jr. NTR. She also has Ulajh alongside Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah. The actress had announced the shoot wrap of the film, a few days back. Nevertheless, she will also be seen venturing into the world of action and thriller with Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar.

