PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's summer wardrobe is ready as she radiates in a pastel yellow track suit

Janhvi Kapoor and her love for fitness is well known. It is well documented over social media, thanks to Janhvi's Instagram presence and the paparazzi. On Friday morning, Janhvi was snapped leaving her usual location - the pilates studio after a workout session. Reminding us that the summers are here and to stay, Janhvi was snapped in a summery pastel yellow outfit.

The actress made sure to keep her mask on. Despite the mask, Janhvi's smile was evident as the actress posed for the paparazzi. Post her workout, Janhvi was snapped in a pastel yellow tracksuit. The tracksuit included loose joggers and a cropped jacket of the same pastel yellow shade.

Janhvi paired that with a solid white cropped tee inside and black shoes. The actress headed towards her car and smiled for the paps before heading out. The comfy tracksuit definitely is a good summer pick.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's pastel yellow tracksuit below:

