PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's weekend with her best friends was all about laughter, fun and sunset

Weekends certainly are all about relaxing and spending time with our loved ones. Even for our B-town celebs, spending the weekends with friends is a treat they don't want to miss. Speaking of this, Janhvi Kapoor took time out to spend some fun moments with her best friends Tanisha Santoshi and Orhan away from the mundane routine. The Roohi actress recently recovered from COVID 19 and was spotted in the city a couple of times while following proper precautions amid the spike in cases.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi's friend Orhan shared photos in a collage that featured glimpses from their quiet and fun weekend. In the photos, we could see Janhvi and her best friends laughing their hearts out. The trio could be seen enjoying the sunset while spending time together. Janhvi could be seen clad in a casual black tee with a pair of shorts and her hair loosely tied up. She could be seen smiling and poking fun at her friends Tanisha and Orhan.

Have a look:

Janhvi too had shared several glimpses of her relaxing and self care Sundays where she was seen clad in a hot pink sheer monokini. Janhvi was also seen pampering her skin with face masks in the photos. The Roohi star certainly made the most of her weekend with friends after staying in quarantine for a while with sister Khushi Kapoor.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Good Luck Jerry and Mili. She also has Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. The film was announced a while back. Janhvi also has Dostana 2 with Dharma Productions.

