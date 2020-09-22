  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Jaya Saha arrives for NCB interrogation for second day in a row in drug related case

Celebrity manager Jaya Saha, whose name has surfaced in multiple drug chats, was seen arriving for second day in a row for NCB interrogation.
20681 reads Mumbai Updated: September 22, 2020 01:03 pm
News,Jaya SahaPHOTOS: Jaya Saha arrives for NCB interrogation for second day in a row in drug related case.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After a round of questioning on Monday, talent manager Jaya Saha was seen arriving for second day in a row for interrogation by the NCB. She arrived at the South Mumbai premises a little after 12:20 pm and was seen entering the premises. Apart from Jaya Saha, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's celebrity manager Shruti Modi also appeared before the NCB on Monday. As per reports, Saha was grilled for almost five hours by NCB officers in relation to the drug chats that have surfaced. 

The NCB had earlier summoned Jaya Saha and Shruti Modi to appear on September 16 but their interrogation was pushed after one team member was tested positive for the coronavirus. The interrogation seems to have resumed this week in full force and as per reports, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta are also likely to be called in. 

Take a look at Jaya Saha arriving at NCB office on Tuesday:

 

Just yesterday, various channels revealed that Jaya Saha supplied CBD oil to an actress named 'S' on her contact list. Her WhatsApp conversations have revealed that she organised the banned substance for the actress. The chats also hinted that she had similar conversations with another high profile celebrity named 'N'. 

Republic TV, among other channels, had accessed WhatsApp chats of an actor 'D' (who is being reported as Deepika Padukone) and 'K' (being reported as her manager Karisma Prakash) were both part of a WhatsApp group with Jaya Saha and would apparently use it to coordinate drugs.    

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Jaya Saha's chats about CBD Oil, MD with actresses 'S', 'N' reportedly accessed

Credits :Pinkvilla/Viral Bhayani

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement