PHOTOS: Jaya Saha arrives for NCB interrogation for second day in a row in drug related case

Celebrity manager Jaya Saha, whose name has surfaced in multiple drug chats, was seen arriving for second day in a row for NCB interrogation.

After a round of questioning on Monday, talent manager Jaya Saha was seen arriving for second day in a row for interrogation by the NCB. She arrived at the South Mumbai premises a little after 12:20 pm and was seen entering the premises. Apart from Jaya Saha, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's celebrity manager Shruti Modi also appeared before the NCB on Monday. As per reports, Saha was grilled for almost five hours by NCB officers in relation to the drug chats that have surfaced.

The NCB had earlier summoned Jaya Saha and Shruti Modi to appear on September 16 but their interrogation was pushed after one team member was tested positive for the coronavirus. The interrogation seems to have resumed this week in full force and as per reports, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta are also likely to be called in.

Just yesterday, various channels revealed that Jaya Saha supplied CBD oil to an actress named 'S' on her contact list. Her WhatsApp conversations have revealed that she organised the banned substance for the actress. The chats also hinted that she had similar conversations with another high profile celebrity named 'N'.

Republic TV, among other channels, had accessed WhatsApp chats of an actor 'D' (who is being reported as ) and 'K' (being reported as her manager Karisma Prakash) were both part of a WhatsApp group with Jaya Saha and would apparently use it to coordinate drugs.

