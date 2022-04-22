PHOTOS: As Jersey releases, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput step out for a coffee date.

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey has hit theatres today after repeated delays. Starring Shahid and Mrunal Thakur in the leading roles, Jersey is the Hindi remake of the Telugu original which starred Nani. As the film released, Shahid's wife Mira Rajput was all praise for her husband and the film.

On Friday evening, Shahid and Mira looked casual chic as they stepped out for a coffee date. The couple were snapped at a popular restaurant in the suburbs of Mumbai. Stepping out in their casual best, Shahid opted for a pair of baggy shorts and a T-shirt. He also completed his look with a stylish pair of sneakers.

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput arrived in a fun blue mini dress. The lovebirds posed for the paparazzi before heading inside. Take a look at Shahid and Mira's photos below:

Praising her husband Shahid, Mira took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note. She wrote, "Jersey of Dreams Memories that made the dream; We all lived it, and we all loved it. Thank you @amanthegill for making us feel at home every single day, and now you have basically taken over my house in exchange. All the very bestest to the most hardworking, dedicated team."

