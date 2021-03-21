PHOTOS: John Abraham and Disha Patani spotted shooting for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 in the city

On Sunday, John Abraham and Disha Patani have been spotted shooting for their upcoming film Ek Villain 2 in the city

Bollywood actors John Abraham and have started shooting for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 earlier this month. Today, both the stars have been spotted shooting for the upcoming film in the city. Several pictures of John and Disha shooting in the Mumbai city’s suburbs have been clicked by the paparazzi. However, apart from Disha and John, Mohit Suri’s directorial also stars and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. Clad in a beautiful red dress, Disha was seen interacting with the crew members.

Apart from Disha, John Abraham has been also spotted shooting and interacting with the crew members. Surrounded by cameras, the actor can be seen sporting a checkered shirt paired with a grey t-shirt and denim pants. The upcoming film Ek Villain 2 is a sequel to , Riteish Deshmukh, starrer Ek Villain that was released in 2014. After the 2017 film Half Girlfriend, the upcoming sequel will be an action-thriller that will reunite Arjun Kapoor with director Mohit Suri.

Now, let’s check the latest pictures of John Abraham and Disha Patani here:

Earlier, when the team commenced the shoot, Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from her vanity van and wrote, "Here we go".(sic) Earlier in the day, producer Ekta Kapoor had also shared a picture from the sets and had written on Instagram, "AND IT BEGINS JAI MATA DI ..Meet d villains ! ( sorry couldn't join u guys this morning ! But will meet post TMW launch on the sets) ! Cheers to new beginnings #EkVillainReturns."

According to the Republic World report, talking about the film, director Mohit said in a press statement, "I am very excited to begin shooting for Ek Villain Returns. I was waiting for this day for a while now. Unfortunately with the pandemic, things went off-track but now I am glad we are back to where we belong - making movies! I am hoping to recreate the Ek Villain magic with this one.”

