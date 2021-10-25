PHOTOS: John Abraham & Divya Khosla Kumar arrive in style for promotion of Satyameva Jayate 2

An upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2 trailer has been released today. This is the sequel of the film with the same name. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film also stars Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead role. It is produced by the T series. The action drama is scheduled for release on 25 November 2021. To note, the release date of the film was postponed due to rise in COVID-19 cases. The makers have been releasing new posters from the film to maintain the excitement level.

Today the actors were seen promoting the film in the city. John opted for all-black attire. He wore a black round-neck t-shirt with black jeans. Divya dressed in pink colour blazer styled dress. She applied soft makeup with light pink colour lipstick. The actress was surely looking very beautiful as she posed with John. Both actors happily posed for the shutterbugs. Other team members have also seen posing. The film trailer has been getting a good response from the fans.

Based on the fight against injustice and misuse of power, John Abraham will be seen in a triple role in this film.

John, who played a vigilante who goes on a corrupt cop-killing spree in the original, had said, "I genuinely enjoyed the story and telling of the original film. I could tell it was a story that the audience will find engaging. With SMJ2, the aim, once again, is to entertain the audience with a story that's relevant in today's times."

