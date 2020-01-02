PHOTOS: John Abraham shows off his cool swag in a black hoodie when snapped in the city

Today, John Abraham was spotted outside a dental clinic in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor was showing off his cool swag donning a black hoodie and grey coloured track pants.

2019 has been a great year for John Abraham. The actor delivered two back to back hits with Romeo Akbar Walter and Batla House. The actor is all set to deliver a power-packed performance in 2020 too. Recently, John was the talk of the town when there were reports going around that the Batla House actor will play a cameo in Rakul Preet and starrer movie which is produced by Nikkhil Advani. According to reports, John has been roped in to play a younger version of Kumud Mishra in the film and will be seen in one of the flashback sequences.

Today, John Abraham was spotted outside a dental clinic in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor was showing off his cool swag donning a black hoodie and grey coloured track pants. The actor was flashing his million-dollar smile after he exited from the clinic. He even waved to the paps and gave his patent sign that is a thumbs up. The Satyameva Jayate actor was even snapped by his fans who were waiting outside the clinic just to see a glimpse of the handsome hunk.

On the work front, John Abraham will be seen in Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga which will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahir. The movie also stars Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Sharman Joshi, Pankaj Tripathi, Samir Soni and Amole Gupte. Mumbai Saga tells the changing face of Mumbai, how in the eighties and the nineties mills were closed to make malls and high rise buildings. The movie will release on 19 June 2020. John will also be seen Milap Zaveri's Satyameva Jayate sequel with Divya Khosla Kumar and Attack with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Check out John Abraham's pictures here:

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

