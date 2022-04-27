PHOTOS: Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-stars Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor reunite on sets of dance reality show.

The paparazzi never leave a chance to snap the ever-smiling Neetu Kapoor. The veteran actress, who is currently judging Dance Deewane Juniors with Marzi Pestonji and Nora Fatehi, has been making headlines for her appearances. The paparazzi often spot Neetu Kapoor on the sets of the reality show and today was no different.

However, Wednesday turned out to be special as Neetu Kapoor reunited with her Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-star Kiara Advani. The divas were snapped by the paps as they were exiting the sets but they made sure to smile for the cameras. While Neetu looked radiant in a green ethnic outfit, Kiara Advani looked stunning in a bright yellow strapless dress. The onscreen saas-bahu happily posed for the paparazzi before bidding them goodbye.

Take a look at Kiara and Neetu's photos below:

Recently, Neetu and Kiara along with Anil Kapoor wished their co-star Varun Dhawan on his 35th birthday. They shared a video wishing the actor and in filmy style said 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. Click the link below to check out the video.

