PHOTOS: Kajal Aggarwal spotted at the airport with father; Kartik Aaryan steps out in white jacket at Bandra

Bollywood celebs may not get any time to chill in between their hectic work schedules, however, time and again many of them get spotted by the shutterbugs. Speaking of which, actor Kajal Aggarwal and Kartik Aaryan were the recent ones who caught the attention of paparazzi during their recent public appearances. While Singham actor Kajal Aggarwal was spotted at the airport alongside her father, on the other hand, Pati Patni Aur Woh fame Kartik Aaryan kept it casual while stepping outside in the upscale locality of Mumbai.

Kajal Aggarwal, who is known for her elegant and poised looks, donned a one-sided off-shoulder white top which was matched with light blue denims. Statement purse and white shoes were used as an accessory by the actor for her outing. Keeping it casual, Kajal left her sleek hair open with minimalistic makeup. The Singham actor was also accompanied by her father as the cameras captured her.

Talking about Kartik Aaryan, the Love Aaj Kal actor was seen bringing out his ace fashion game to play while stepping outside in Bandra. He opted for a plain white t-shirt which was topped over a matching denim jacket. Following the COVID-19 protocol, Kartik completed his look with a black face mask and matching beanie. Along with it, white statement shoes accentuated his casual yet dapper look.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan has a slew of interesting projects lined up for him. He will next feature in Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka, Anees Bazmee directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy. Even Kajal Aggarwal has several big projects in the pipeline including Acharya, Paris Paris and India 2

