PHOTOS: Kajol holding Ajay Devgn's arm while promoting Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is too cute to be missed

Today afternoon, Ajay Devgn and Kajol were spotted in the city to promote their film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Kajol was donning a cream-coloured kurta.

One of the most adorable and beloved couples of the Bollywood film industry, and Kajol tied the knot back in the year 1999 and have been inseparable since then. The couple will be seen together after 11 years on screen after U, Me Aur Hum in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Recently, the couple has been spotted together promoting their upcoming movie. They have been juggling from place to place to promote the movie in full swing. The movie also stars .

Today afternoon, Ajay Devgn and Kajol were spotted in the city to promote their film. Kajol was donning a cream-coloured kurta with print on it. She wore a cream coloured matching skirt and paired it with a golden coloured dupatta. She had left her hair open and was wearing a silver earring. Kajol opted for minimal makeup. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn looked suave in a blue coloured denim kurta type shirt with blue denim jeans. The actor paired his look with grey coloured sports shoes and a pair of sunglasses.

(Also Read: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Dialogue Promo: Ajay Devgn gives us a glimpse of India's struggle for freedom)

The two looked stunning together and Kajol was spotted holding Ajay's arms shedding off major couple goals while posing for the paps. Talking about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn will be portraying the role of Subhedar Tanaji Malusare in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior while Kajol will play his wife, Savitribai Malusare. Moreover, Saif Ali Khan will be portraying the role of Uday Bhan in the movie. The movie also features Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Jagapathi Babu, Neha Sharma, Ajinkya Deo and others in significant roles. It is scheduled to be released on January 10, 2020.

Check out Ajay Devgn and Kajol's pictures here:

Credits :APH

