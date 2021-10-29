PHOTOS: Kajol looks bewitching in a black bodycon gown; Her dramatic collar has our attention

No matter what the occasion is, you can always count on Kajol to keep the fashion stakes high, and her latest outfit serves as proof. The star, who is well known for her outstanding sartorial choices, debuted an arresting look as she was spotted attending an awards show recently. For the event, the Dilwale star opted for a stunning body-con gown that scored high on drama, thanks to its super-plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Kajol has long been a fan of classic black gowns, but her latest number was nothing like you’ve seen before. The low-neckline and fitted silhouette of her outfit took things in a sultry direction. With the focus on her dress, the star punctuated her outfit with nude lip colour, shimmery eyeshadow, mascara and sleek hair pulled back in a neat bun. However, what stole the entire attention was the dramatic collar that did not only break the monotony of her look but also added elegance to it.

Check out the photos below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol was last seen in a web film titled Tribhanga alongside Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. Prior to that, she featured in the short film Devi. Helmed by Priyanka Banerjee, the cast of the project also included Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan and Neha Dhupia in the lead roles.

