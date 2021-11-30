PHOTOS: Kajol snapped stepping out for Pilates, Kiara Advani dons a simple yet luxe airport look

If Bollywood actors are not promoting their film in the city, they are often snapped hitting the gym or attending workout sessions or meetings in the city. Tuesday was no different as the paparazzi spotted Kajol at the celeb-favourite Pilates studio in the city. Kajol, who prefers to workout privately in the comfort of her home, was seen heading for Pilates which is frequented by Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor on a daily basis.

The actress was seen busy on her phone as she arrived in her workout gear, covered her face with a mask and donned chunky white sunglasses. Kajol headed straight inside for her workout session.

On the other hand, the Mumbai International Airport was also buzzing with celeb appearances. Actress Kiara Advani was snapped returning to Mumbai and her understated airport look completely won us over.

Kiara kept her travel outfit super simple as she opted for loose white pants and paired that with a white tank top and white jacket to keep herself warm. She elevated her look to a luxe status as she threw on a soft grey Gucci scarf around her neck and donned a grey mask.

The Shershaah actress also carried an expensive tan brown textured handbag and chose beige and golden colours for her footwear. Kiara's understated yet luxury look was a total winner as she proved less is more.

Check out Kajol and Kiara Advani's photos below:

