PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut and Manoj Bajpayee top winners at 67th National Film Awards
Sharing the pictures, ANI wrote, “Kangana Ranaut receives the Best Actress award for "Manikarnika" and "Panga". Dhanush and Manoj Bajpayee received the Best Actor award for "Asuran" and "Bhonsle" respectively.” Actor Rajinikanth had shared a statement on his social handle ahead of receiving the award, “Tomorrow is an important occasion for me with two special landmarks. One, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, being conferred upon me by the Government of India because of the love and support of the people.” Kangana Ranaut also shared the look for the award ceremony on the Instagram handle.
The other awardees are--Vivek Agnihotri’s The Tashkent Files won for Best Dialogue and his wife Pallavi Joshi got the Best Supporting Actress award for the same film. Best Hindi Film went to Chhichhore, starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput. B Praak got the National Award for the Best Male Playback Singer for the patriotic song Teri Mitti from war-drama Kesari.
Kangana shares a closer look at her fourth National Film award which she received at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi today#KanganaRanaut #Manikarnika #Panga pic.twitter.com/V7HAObBb2J— Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) October 25, 2021
The actress had won National Awards for Queen, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, and Fashion. This is the second National Award win for Manoj Bajpayee. He was honoured for his performance in Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya back in the year 1998.
