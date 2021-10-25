PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut and Manoj Bajpayee top winners at 67th National Film Awards

The ceremony of the prestigious 67th National Film Awards was held in New Delhi on Monday. The awards were presented by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The awards included the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which was presented to Rajinikanth. Actors Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, and Dhanush were also felicitated today for their excellent performances. The 67th National Film awards were announced in March 2021. News agency ANI shared the pictures of the actors receiving the awards.

Sharing the pictures, ANI wrote, “Kangana Ranaut receives the Best Actress award for "Manikarnika" and "Panga". Dhanush and Manoj Bajpayee received the Best Actor award for "Asuran" and "Bhonsle" respectively.” Actor Rajinikanth had shared a statement on his social handle ahead of receiving the award, “Tomorrow is an important occasion for me with two special landmarks. One, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, being conferred upon me by the Government of India because of the love and support of the people.” Kangana Ranaut also shared the look for the award ceremony on the Instagram handle.

The other awardees are--Vivek Agnihotri’s The Tashkent Files won for Best Dialogue and his wife Pallavi Joshi got the Best Supporting Actress award for the same film. Best Hindi Film went to Chhichhore, starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput. B Praak got the National Award for the Best Male Playback Singer for the patriotic song Teri Mitti from war-drama Kesari.