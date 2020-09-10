  1. Home
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut arrives at her office to take stock of damage done by BMC authorities

After the demolition drive by BMC on Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut visited her office amidst heavy security on Thursday.
Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut arrived at her office to take stock of the damage done by the BMC authorities after their demolition drive on Wednesday. The actress was snapped stepping out of her car, without a mask, amidst heavy security. Take a look: 

