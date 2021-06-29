PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut begins Tuesday on a fit note as she gets snapped outside her gym

Dressed in her gym casuals, Kangana Ranaut tied up her hair in a bun and sported uber cool glasses as she made her way to the gym.

may be busy with her passport renewal case and several projects but the actress is definitely keeping up with her fitness quotient. On Tuesday, the paparazzi snapped Kangana entering and exiting her gym in Mumbai's suburbs. Dressed in her gym casuals, Kangana tied up her hair in a bun and sported uber cool glasses as she made her way to the gym.

However, before entering the gym, Kangana stopped for a few seconds and waved out to the paparazzi. The week began on a good note for Kangana as he passport renewal case made some headway. The Bombay High Court was told by Additional solicitor general (ASG) Anil Singh, appearing for the Regional Passport Office (RPO), that a few changes can be made in her application and her plea will be reconsidered.

Initially, Kangana's passport was not being renewed as there was an FIR filed against her. However, since there are no criminal proceedings against her, she can make the necessary changes in her application and apply for it once more. ASG Singh also assured of a speedy decision. For the unversed, Kangana was seeking a passport renewal to travel to Budapest for the shoot of her upcoming film Dhaakad.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's gym photos:

