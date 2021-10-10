PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut dons a beautiful beige saree for her airport look
As she was making her way out of the airport, Kangana was clicked wearing a stunning beige colour saree with a sleeveless blouse. She styled her curly hair up in a bun and sporting nude lipstick on no make-up face. The Tanu Weds Manu star wore black round sunglasses, spiked pearl studs in her ears, and carried a branded brown bag in her hand. Taking her mask off for the paparazzi, the actress posed for the shutterbugs and also waved at them.
On Thursday, Kangana arrived at the Mumbai airport in a white saree with a golden border as she opted for the traditional route for her airport look. She teamed up her classy and expensive tan brown handbag and a cool pair of sunglasses.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Thalaivii was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 10. She was seen as J Jayalalithaa. Kangana will be seen next in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. It is helmed by Razneesh Ghai and backed by Sohail Maklai.
