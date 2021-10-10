PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut dons a beautiful beige saree for her airport look

Kangana Ranaut is well known for powerful performances in films. She has delivered a lot of hit films at the box office. Her last release was Thalaivii which was released on theatres and digital platforms. Well, apart from this, the actress also has impeccable fashion sense. She keeps upping her airport fashion. The actress is known for her ethnic wear. Today, Kangana was spotted at the airport and it will not be wrong to say that she was looking gorgeous.

As she was making her way out of the airport, Kangana was clicked wearing a stunning beige colour saree with a sleeveless blouse. She styled her curly hair up in a bun and sporting nude lipstick on no make-up face. The Tanu Weds Manu star wore black round sunglasses, spiked pearl studs in her ears, and carried a branded brown bag in her hand. Taking her mask off for the paparazzi, the actress posed for the shutterbugs and also waved at them.

On Thursday, Kangana arrived at the Mumbai airport in a white saree with a golden border as she opted for the traditional route for her airport look. She teamed up her classy and expensive tan brown handbag and a cool pair of sunglasses.