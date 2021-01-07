PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut flashes her infectious smile as she steps out in a white maxi dress

Today, Kangana Ranaut was spotted in the city when she headed out. The Thalaivi star shelled out major style goals for her fans. The actress is back in Mumbai as she is preparing for her upcoming spy thriller, Dhaakad.

The gorgeous is one such star who never fails to grab headlines. Be it voicing her opinions on Twitter or stepping out in the city, the Tanu Weds Manu star is always under the limelight. Notably, besides her acting prowess and straight forward nature, the stunner is adored for her style statements. It goes without saying that Kangana never disappoints the fashion police be it a traditional outfit or rocking a stylish dress.

Speaking of this, the Thalaivi star was today spotted by the paparazzi as she goes in and about in the city. As always, Kangana managed to leave us in awe of her thanks to her impeccable fashion sense. For the outing, the talented actress sported a beautiful white maxi dress with matching footwear. With her gorgeous curls let open, the Queen star looked ravishing in the white ensemble. One simply cannot miss her radiating smile and beautiful locks in the pictures. Kangana was seen happily waving at the shutterbugs as she sits inside her swanky white car. In the pictures, we can also see Kangana giving a flying kiss.

Take a look at the pictures below:

On the work front, the 33-year-old actress is currently prepping up for her next film titled Dhaakad and has been sharing a glimpse of it on her Twitter handle. The upcoming spy thriller has been directed by Razneesh Ghai. Also starring Arjun Rampal, Dhaakad is jointly produced by Sohel Maklai productions and Asylum films.

Kangana is also gearing up for the release of her film Thalaivi that is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

