PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut gets snapped as she hits the gym on early Thursday morning.

reached Mumbai a few days ago after wrapping up Dhaakad in Budapest. She was away for a few weeks as she shot Dhaakad entirely in the European country. Since her arrival, the actress has been spotted out and about in the city. On Thursday, Kangana was snapped exiting her gym after a rigorous workout early morning.

Kangana did not wait and pose for the paparazzi but instead quickly dashed inside her car which was waiting for her at the building's entry and exit gate. Even though we couldn't tell what was Kangana's workout outfit choice, the actress spotted a pair of chic and retro sunglasses.

The chunky sunglasses were black in colour with a thick white frame. Check out Kangana Ranaut's Thursday morning photos below:

Meanwhile, in Budapest, Kangana enjoyed some quality time with her family and even celebrated the wrap of Dhaakad with a team party. The actress on Wednesday shared her thoughts on Taliban taking over Afghanistan and world politics.

Not just that, Kangana also revealed that she was facing hacking issues as she kept getting logged out of her Instagram account. Calling it a 'conspiracy', Kangana said, "Last night I got Instagram alert as someone tried to hack my account in China, the alert disappeared suddenly, and this morning all my stories about Talibanis has disappeared. My account was disabled. After calling Instagram people I could access it, but as I try to write I am getting logged out of my account again and again. Took my sister's phone to do this story, as she has my account opened on her phone as well. This is a very big international conspiracy... Unbelievable."

