PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut gives us major boss lady vibes in a brown checkered suit while promoting Panga

, who was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya with Rajkummar Rao is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film Panga. The trailer of the movie which was released last year has received a great response from its viewers. The trailer has piqued the interest of the audience. Kangana is also prepping up for Jayalalithaa's biopic, Thalaivi. The actress is currently busy promoting her film Panga. Kangana portrays the role of a national level kabaddi player and a mother.

Recently, Kangana was spotted in Delhi promoting her film Panga. The actress was giving major boss lady vibes donning a brown coloured checkered suit. The Manikarnika actress looked stunning in a light brown coloured with black checks coat and matching pants. She was donning a skin coloured top inside. Kangana had straightened her hair leaving it open. She was donning golden round earrings and nude coloured pumps. The Panga actress was looking gorgeous while posing for the camera. She opted for nude makeup matching with her outfit.

Talking about Panga, the movie also stars Jassie Gill as Kangana aka Jaya’s husband. It is the story of how a government employee who was a national level kabaddi player decides to make a comeback into field with backing from her husband and child. Kangana’s mother’s role is played by Neena Gupta. The songs Le Panga and Dil Ne Kaha are being liked. Also, Kangana trained herself as a kabaddi player for the film. Panga is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's photos here:

