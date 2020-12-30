PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut keeps it comfy in grey athleisure as she steps out for dance class in the city

Kangana Ranaut is back in Mumbai and often gets papped in the city as she steps out for her workout sessions. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures.

The gorgeous is back in the bay with post spending time with her family in Manali. As she has returned to Mumbai, the diva has also started her workout sessions. Early, in the day she was snapped exiting her Pilates class. After kicking off her day with Pilates, the Thalaivi star has now stepped out for the dance class. Kangana was spotted by the paparazzi as she heads out of the class and was at her casual best.

In the photos, she can be seen wearing grey athleisure. She is seen clad in a grey t-shirt with matching leggings and teamed it up with purple shoes. Needless to say, she exuded charm in her casual outfit. In the photos, the Tanu Weds Manu star can also be seen wearing a mask amid the ongoing COVI9 pandemic. Kangana kept things simple and tied her hair in a ponytail. She opted for a minimal makeup look and completed her comfy look with stylish glasses. In the pics, the 33 years- the year-old actress is seen accompanied by her Y+ security.

Take a look at the pictures below:

On the work front, Kangana will next be in J Jayalalithaa's biopic Thalaivi and announced wrapping up the film on her social media handles. She is currently shooting for her next tilted Dhaakad and has been taking intense training for the same. Helmed by Razneesh Gha, the upcoming action film will see the actress in the role of a spy. Apart from this, the talented actress also has Tejas in the pipeline.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

