PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut looks classy in a floral breezy kurta at airport as she returns from her hometown

Actress recently recovered from COVID 19. After she tested negative, she had flown to her hometown Manali. Kangana spent quality time with her family members. During her vacation, the actress kept updating her fans about her health through social media. Recently, she had also shared a video on how she has been looking after her health and also shared some useful tips for fans. In the video, she talked about her experience of Coronavirus.

Today, the actress was spotted at the airport as she returned from her hometown. While making her way outside the airport, she was seen smiling at the shutterbugs. With her warm smile, she posed and also waved at them. Dressed in a grey colour floral kurta with pants, the actress looked beautiful. Her ethnic fashion is always on point. To complete her look, she was seen carrying a tote handbag and also put on a small red colour bindi. She even wore a mask following the COVID 19 protocols. Kangana opted for minimal makeup.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, she will be next seen in Thalaivi. In the film, she will essay the role of J Jayalalithaa. The film was supposed to release on April 23 this year but got postponed due to the second wave of COVID 19. The trailer of the film received an overwhelming response from the fans. Besides this, she will be also seen in Dhaakad and Tejas.