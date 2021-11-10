PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut looks elegant & nails the airport look in a classy white saree

Kangana Ranaut, who has been recently conferred with the highest honour Padma Shri Award, was spotted at the Mumbai airport today. The actress was nailing her look in a beautiful yet elegant saree. She was spotted wearing a white colour saree with minimalistic makeup. Kangana is often seen wearing a saree when she travels. However, every time she steps out the actress always pose for shutterbugs and wave for them. On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Tejas and Dhaakad. Her Thalaivii was released on theatres and the digital platform.