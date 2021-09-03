PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut looks ethereal in black as she gets clicked at the airport

, who always maintains to be in the headlines, is all set for the release of her next film Thalaivi. The film was in the news ever since it was announced. Recently, songs were also released from the film. The actress has been winning hearts from her performance in the trailer. To note, the film is a biopic on Jayalalithaa and she will be essaying the tutorial role. Thalaivii will be releasing on September 10, 2021. Today, she was clicked at the airport.

The actress was seen making her way to the airport. She was looking beautiful in black colour ethnic attire. She was spotted wearing a black colour salwar suit. The kurta has golden work on it. To complete the look, the actress opted for open hair and minimalistic makeup. She wore earrings and jutti as footwear. She even carried a black colour handbag. The whole getup was looking stunning and she also nailed the getup. Kangana did not reveal where she was heading for but she surely waved at the shutterbugs.

Coming back to her film, it also stars Arvind Swami as MGR. It is all set to release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi in theatres. Besides this, she also has Dhaakad with director Razneesh Ghai. The shooting of the film is over and she recently returned from Budapest post wrap-up. In the film, the actress is seen as the main protagonist and Arjun Rampal will be playing the role of the main antagonist. She also has Tejas in her kitty.

Take a look at the pictures here:

