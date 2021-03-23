PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut looks ethereal as she makes a smashing car entry at Thalaivi trailer launch

Kangana Ranaut, who is celebrating her 34th birthday today, has arrived in style at the trailer launch event of her upcoming film Thalaivi. Check out the pictures.

After launching the trailer of her upcoming film Thalaivi in Chennai, is all set to launch it in Mumbai. Helmed by AL Vijay, the upcoming film will feature the actress in the role of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Today, on her 34th birthday, the makers of the film have dropped the highly awaited trailer that has left everyone mighty impressed. While all the eyes were on her, the Tanu Weds Manu star arrived in style and made a grand and smashing entry at the trailer launch event in the city.

In the photos, Kangana looked drop-dead gorgeous in a silk peach-orange coloured sari that she accessorized with elegant jewelry. In the pictures, the actress can be seen arriving in a swanky car as she makes her way inside the venue. She is also seen making a victory sign while sitting inside the car. In one of the photos, the birthday girl can be seen dancing as she beams with joy. Needless to say, Kangana looked breathtakingly gorgeous with her hairdo and makeup game on point. She also happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Meanwhile, earlier, while praising Thalaivi director AL Vijay, the actress said, "Never in my life have I met a man who has not made me feel apologetic about my talent. I'm getting emotional, I'm not usually like that, but I want to say that he is one person, who has made me feel good about my talent. Usually, the camaraderie they show with a male hero is never shown with an actress. But as a director, I learned from him how to treat actors and how to show creative partnership.”

Thalaivi is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu on 23rd April 2021.

